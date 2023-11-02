Tony Khan's major announcement disclosed on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made a huge announcement regarding All In.

AEW made history with its largest show ever, All In, which took place on August 27 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, drawing an impressive 81,035 fans. Following this monumental success, Khan made the revelation that the Jacksonville-based promotion would be returning to London's Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024, for the next edition of All In.

In a backstage segment with Nigel McGuinness on tonight's Dynamite, Tony Khan made an important announcement regarding next year's All In. Khan informed fans worldwide that the holiday season has begun, and there's no better gift than a ticket to next year's All In.

Khan announced that tickets for All In 2024 would go on sale starting on December 1st. But here's the exciting part: eager fans can secure their tickets even earlier. Khan and McGuinness urged fans to visit Ticketmaster and sign up for early access tickets, ensuring they shouldn't miss out on this monumental event at Wembley Stadium in London next year.

The stage is set for another monumental chapter in AEW's journey, and fans are eagerly anticipating what's in store for All In 2024.

