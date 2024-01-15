Tony Khan's massive claim on AEW gimmick: "One of the all-time personal favorites for me"

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, has spoken about one of his personal favorite wrestling gimmicks and showered praise on the star carrying it.

The star in question is Toni Storm. Toni made her AEW debut in 2022 and became an integral part of the All Elite women's division. After becoming the women's world champion a couple of times, Storm reinvented her character and became "Timeless" Toni, which is currently regarded as one of the best gimmicks.

The current AEW women's world champion has managed to impress everyone with her amazing character work and has overcome every title challenger until now. Apart from the wrestling world, it seems Toni's boss, Tony Khan, also appears to be a big fan of hers.

During his recent appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, Khan deemed Storm as one of his personal favorites in terms of pro wrestlers and characters of all time:

“‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is really an amazing character. She’s unpredictable. She’s become one of the all-time personal favorites for me in terms of a pro wrestler and in terms of a character. What a great star ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is, who is effectively a silent film star from maybe the 1930s as opposed to now. Really throwing back to nearly a hundred years ago a different era." (H/T EWRESTLINGNEWS)

Tony Khan compares Toni Storm's character with some classic movie stars

"Timeless" Toni Storm has often been compared to some classic movies and movie stars. Tony Khan also cited some classic movies and actors, comparing them to Toni's current character:

"Her character is inspired by some of the real starlets and people who played even these really iconic, and in some cases, even aging movie stars like Gloria Swanson in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ or Bette Davis in ‘All About Eve’. And these are the roles that really embody ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm but so much more.” (H/T EWRESTLINGNEWS)

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Storm continues to be entertaining with her current character, and what TK has in store for her going forward remains to be seen.

Do you like Toni Storm's character in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here