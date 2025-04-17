Tony Khan's message for fans shortly after Jon Moxley's failure in the AEW Dynamite main event

AEW President Tony Khan shared a heartfelt message to his fans after the promotion surpassed a major milestone. All Elite Wrestling has been celebrating the fact that Dynamite has surpassed WCW Nitro and is now the longest-running primetime wrestling show on the Turner networks. The promotion held a special edition, Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, tonight.
The night was filled with surprises and shocking moments. Mercedes Mone and Athena opened the show in a thrilling encounter. Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita also put on a classic contest. Also, Josh Alexander, a former TNA star, made his debut in the company. The epic episode closed with The Opps winning the AEW World Trios Championship from The Death Riders.
Samoa Joe choked out Jon Moxley in the middle of the ring. Minutes after the main event, during which the AEW World Champion suffered a major loss, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to thank his fans for their support throughout the years and claimed it was one of AEW's greatest nights.
"We did it! Thank you all for making tonight happen! Thank you all for making tonight’s Spring BreakThru on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite one of the greatest nights in the history of AEW!" Tony Khan wrote.
It will be interesting to see what takes place tomorrow during the Spring BreakThru edition of Collision.