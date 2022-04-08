"He wanted to come, and I wanted him to come" - Tony Khan sheds light on former WWE star's massive AEW signing

Tony Khan recently opened up about the blockbuster AEW signing of former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine first showed up at ROH: Supercard of Honor last Friday night, rescuing Jonathan Gresham from Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt's attack. He made his AEW debut on this week's Dynamite, defeating Max Caster in the Owen Hart Tournament's qualifying match.

Appearing on Barstool Rasslin' Podcast's latest episode, Tony Khan stated that Samoa Joe was a "great" and reasonable" person. The former added that the former WWE star's signing wasn't an arduous process as both he and Joe wanted him to come in at some point in time.

He further disclosed that he had everything figured out about what Samoa Joe would do in ROH and AEW.

"It was good. He's [Samoa Joe] a great person; he's very reasonable. He wanted to come, and I wanted him to come, so in that sense, it was pretty easy. I had everything figured out, and I was very excited to bring Samoa Joe to both AEW and Ring of Honor," said Tony Khan. (From 4:44 - 5:00)

Jay Lethal has a surprise in store for Samoa Joe at next week's AEW Dynamite

Moments later, Samoa Joe quickly defeated Max Caster, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt appeared on the Titantron.

The duo promised to bring a "present" for the former three-time NXT Champion on next week's episode of Dynamite, which emanates from New Orleans. One week into his All Elite Wrestling career, Samoa Joe seems to have a lot in his hands.

Apart from Lethal and Dutt lurking around, The Samoan Submission Machine will also be focused on winning the Owen Hart Tournament. Going by his current momentum, it's safe to say Joe is one of the favorites to win.

