Tony Khan saved his life, a legend has revealed

A legend in the wrestling world recently revealed that Tony Khan and some of his peers played a big role in saving his life. He talked about how they helped lift him from a dark place.
Scotty Riggs is a former WCW star who had a roughly five-year stint with the promotion. He also had some brief runs in ECW and on the independent circuit. Currently, he has a role within AEW in logistics, coaching, and some other backstage roles.
Speaking on The False Finish with Conrad Thompson, the veteran talked about a low point in his life where he was in deep depression after the passing of his mother. He revealed that his former tag team partner, Buff Bagwell, and Diamond Dallas Page intervened and helped him in his recovery. DDP was the one who connected him to Tony Khan, and he found him a role within his promotion.
“It was basically Dallas Page making a few calls, Tony Khan, understanding who I was, understanding my story, and wanting that story to be part of his company. So, it was basically something that was offered to me... Driving the guys around, helping some matches, coaching a few things, being a little bit of everything.”
He continued by saying how he felt accepted within the promotion. Riggs then compared this to a locker room during his time as a wrestler, and how they now had healthier ways of dealing with stuff that happened in their line of work.
“95% of the AEW crew is completely accepting of who I am, who I was, everything about me now. They found healthier ways to deal with things… Some of the pitfalls that could be there, like, as soon as the show’s over, straight to the bar, beers, shots, don’t exist anymore.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]
Apart from Tony Khan, another AEW veteran left an impact on Scotty Riggs
During the same interview, he talked about how another impactful moment for him, apart from finding a role through Tony Khan, was receiving a message from another famous legend in the business.
When DDP set him on the path to recovery, his team documented these, and this has led him to many opportunities, including connecting with Khan and AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Sting was one of those who saw this, and he went up to him once and commended him for his journey.
"He goes, ‘I watched your videos, both of them, back to back.’ He goes, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ For that man to say ‘I’m proud of you’... It changed my life."
Scotty Riggs looks to be in a better place now with AEW, and overall, this is another testament to the work that the promotion is doing, both for their fans and for the many people signed to the company.
