Tony Khan saved his life, a legend has revealed

A legend in the wrestling world recently revealed that Tony Khan and some of his peers played a big role in saving his life. He talked about how they helped lift him from a dark place.

Ad

Scotty Riggs is a former WCW star who had a roughly five-year stint with the promotion. He also had some brief runs in ECW and on the independent circuit. Currently, he has a role within AEW in logistics, coaching, and some other backstage roles.

Speaking on The False Finish with Conrad Thompson, the veteran talked about a low point in his life where he was in deep depression after the passing of his mother. He revealed that his former tag team partner, Buff Bagwell, and Diamond Dallas Page intervened and helped him in his recovery. DDP was the one who connected him to Tony Khan, and he found him a role within his promotion.

Ad

Trending

“It was basically Dallas Page making a few calls, Tony Khan, understanding who I was, understanding my story, and wanting that story to be part of his company. So, it was basically something that was offered to me... Driving the guys around, helping some matches, coaching a few things, being a little bit of everything.”

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

He continued by saying how he felt accepted within the promotion. Riggs then compared this to a locker room during his time as a wrestler, and how they now had healthier ways of dealing with stuff that happened in their line of work.

“95% of the AEW crew is completely accepting of who I am, who I was, everything about me now. They found healthier ways to deal with things… Some of the pitfalls that could be there, like, as soon as the show’s over, straight to the bar, beers, shots, don’t exist anymore.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Ad

Apart from Tony Khan, another AEW veteran left an impact on Scotty Riggs

During the same interview, he talked about how another impactful moment for him, apart from finding a role through Tony Khan, was receiving a message from another famous legend in the business.

When DDP set him on the path to recovery, his team documented these, and this has led him to many opportunities, including connecting with Khan and AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Sting was one of those who saw this, and he went up to him once and commended him for his journey.

Ad

"He goes, ‘I watched your videos, both of them, back to back.’ He goes, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ For that man to say ‘I’m proud of you’... It changed my life."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Scott Riggs was homeless after his mom passed away. He was living in his car with his mom's cats and was about to take his life but he got a call from Buff Bagwell. DDP Yoga saved him and Tony Khan hired him to work backstage at AEW.

Scotty Riggs looks to be in a better place now with AEW, and overall, this is another testament to the work that the promotion is doing, both for their fans and for the many people signed to the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!