Tony Khan expects AEW Double or Nothing to be a full-capacity weekend event for fans

If you haven't been to a live wrestling event in a while, Tony Khan hopes you'll want to come to Jacksonville, Florida, at the end of the month for AEW: Double or Nothing.

Earlier this morning, AEW owner Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer talking about tonight's Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking about tonight's attendance for the show, Khan dropped a bombshell regarding AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

"Tonight, we've got our biggest crowd since we closed down for the pandemic, and I'm really excited about it," Khan said. "There's going to be over 1,500 people here tonight, and it's going to be really great. We've opened it up closer to 40% capacity. And now, you know I'm planning, as we get closer to Double or Nothing, to start loosening it up. I expect to be at full capacity outdoors for Double or Nothing, based on what a lot of other sports have done, and I think it's gonna be great. And really, I'm just excited to get back to a sense of normality."

"I expect to be at full capacity, outdoors, for Double or Nothing based on what a lot of other sports have done."@TonyKhan discusses bringing the fans back in attendance & plans for @AEW #DOUBLEORNOTHING that include #BustedOpen 👀@davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NuYdw03203 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 5, 2021

AEW will have a busy Double or Nothing weekend

If that news wasn't big enough, Tony Khan also revealed that he plans on making AEW Double or Nothing a whole weekend event for wrestling fans. The weekend will start with a live episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT on Friday, followed by a fan fest on Saturday and Double or Nothing on Sunday.

"We're gonna make a whole weekend out of it," Khan said. "We will be live on TNT on Friday. We will be doing something for the fans on Saturday, a fan fest. And that will be great. And then Sunday will be Double or Nothing, which will be our first full capacity pay-per-view that we've done since Revolution in Chicago."

#FirstLook - Production is going through some final testing of the #BLOODandGUTS Cage prior to the start of TONIGHT’s #AEWDynamite.



2-Rings, 1-GIANT Covered Cage - Blood and Guts: The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle



Watch Dynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gXWOya2ObZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2021

What do you think about Tony Khan's plans for AEW Double or Nothing? Do you think it's too soon? Or should a weekend like this be safe to pull off if handled properly? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Busted Open Radio with a link back to this article for the transcription.