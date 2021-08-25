"Our number one best weekend" - Tony Khan says CM Punk's AEW debut was a huge hit 

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was a guest on a recent episode of the Le Batard And Friends podcast, during which he opened up about CM Punk's debut and what it meant for the promotion.

Tony Khan said interest in CM Punk's return to professional wrestling had been astronomical and AEW had set a new attendance record, while also breaking every metric on social media.

Khan added that it was not only a great moment for Punk, but also for the fans who have been waiting for him to return for the last seven years.

"I think this was our number one best weekend we've ever had," Khan said. "It was number one in so many metrics. We set our attendance record with the most fans we've ever had, at the United Center on Friday for AEW Rampage, for the debut of CM Punk. We broke every social metric.

"The amount of interest in CM Punk returning to wrestling and joining AEW is unprecedented in the world of wrestling and really this year in the world of sports. It's huge for our company, it's huge for everyone who works here, it's huge for all of our fans but I would also say, CM Punk really had a great time and he was so happy to be back. The First Dance was really a huge hit for us in every sense of the word."

CM Punk will make his first AEW Dynamite appearance later tonight

Following his blockbuster debut on AEW Rampage last Friday, CM Punk is set to make his first appearance on Dynamite later tonight. Punk has been announced for an interview segment with Tony Schiavone on tonight's show, which takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Punk's first match in AEW will be against Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Le Batard And Friends podcast

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Arvind Sriram