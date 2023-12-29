Tony Khan says ex-WWE star has become one of his "personal favorite characters" in AEW: "I’m really very proud"

AEW President Tony Khan said that he is incredibly proud of a former WWE Superstar who has taken the ball and run with it since their character shift in All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is current AEW Women's Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm. She has become one of All Elite Wrestling's most entertaining characters in recent months after embracing her...uniqueness.

Storm has transformed herself into a 1950s-esque movie star, equipped with her butler, Luther, and her number one fan, Mariah May. The gimmick has become so popular she has skyrocketed herself to the top of the AEW women's division.

Expand Tweet

During the media call to promote World's End, where Storm will defend her championship against Riho, Tony Khan praised the AEW Women's Champion for sinking her teeth into a character the likes of which he had never seen before:

“’Timeless’ Toni Storm has built herself into an amazing character. I’ve loved working on it you know, it feels like a lifetime ago and it was honestly a really long time ago before—it was before I first started talking to Mariah [May] and it took a long time to get her visa done so this is many, many months ago. I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the 50s and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody’s ever sunk their teeth into something. Talk about a perfect fit for somebody and she has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been amazing.” [31:02-31:42]

Tony Khan went on to say that he's very proud of Storm's recent work and that the AEW Women's Champion has become one of his personal favorites in All Elite Wrestling:

“I’m really very proud of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and, as I said, to have somebody that has become a great champion and is a great wrestler, but has also quickly become one of my personal favorite characters on television. It’s a true statistic that AEW fans have very desirable demographics in terms of being above the median TV viewer in terms of income, and often various demographics that are desirable to advertisers.” [40:25-41:05]

Tony Khan was very happy with a recent cameo in AEW

The AEW star has fully embraced her 1950s movie star persona. Tony Khan even brought in the host of TCM (Turner Classic Movies) Ben Mankiewicz on a recent episode of Dynamite, an appearance that Khan was very pleased with looking back on:

“When you have one of the more highbrow characters in wrestling, and you have something as unique as TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz coming in and doing the introduction, and giving it such a great effort and making it a tremendous opening for ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, that’s a sign great sign in my opinion. That TCM signs off and gives it their signature of approval with TCM being so prestigious,” said Tony Khan. [41:07-41:35]

Expand Tweet

Are you a fan of 'Timelesss' Toni Storm? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.