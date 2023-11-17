Tony Khan says top AEW star has become a locker-room leader 

Tony Khan recently talked about the transition of a top AEW star into becoming a locker room leader. The star in question is the world champion himself Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

During the media briefing ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view, Tony Khan talked about MJF's evolution both as a performer and behind the scenes. Khan called the 27-year-old one of the biggest homegrown talents in AEW, who has had a lot of growth since becoming the champion.

The CEO of the Jacksonville-based company said the Salt of the Earth, who initially took shortcuts and didn't want to defend the world title, has gradually transitioned into a fighting champion since his friendship with Adam Cole. Khan added that this change as a performer also had a positive impact behind the scenes and resulted in MJF becoming a locker-room leader.

Khan praised Friedman, calling him a prodigious and indelible wrestling talent destined for greatness, and added that the Jacksonville-based company wants to retain him.

"He [MJF] has also changed a lot behind the scenes as well, not only is MJF one of our great homegrown stars, a prodigious and indelible wrestling talent that we want here. He'll be someone that people talk about for a long time," Tony Khan said.

Expand Tweet

MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against the leader of the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, at Full Gear on November 18, 2023.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer