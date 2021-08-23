Tony Khan says you can't train all wrestlers the "paint by numbers" way

Tony Khan's vision for professional wrestling doesn't match the current mindset at WWE.

Ariel Helwani released a sit-down interview with WWE president Nick Khan. They discussed various topics related to the company and how they intend to change NXT and the Performance Center in the weeks and months to come.

AEW owner Tony Khan seems to have listened to the interview based on a tweet he posted on social media hours later:

"Professional wrestling is an art form. You don't create great artists by training them all to paint by numbers in the same way," Tony Khan tweeted this afternoon.

Tony Khan is never one to back down from a subject that he feels strongly about, regardless of the response from AEW's critics on social media.

Whether you enjoy the AEW product or not, Tony Khan makes a fair argument. Professional wrestling has been around for countless decades because of the art form it provides and because there are so many different styles of wrestling to watch and enjoy.

Suppose you take an entirely new generation of wrestlers and train them all the same way with the same style. The industry is going to become bland. It's the variety that keeps fans entertained and coming back year after year.

No matter what side of the fence you stand on, you have to wonder if WWE's plans for the Performance Center could end up being a detriment to them in the long run.

Do you agree with Tony Khan? Do you really think it's a good idea to train an entire generation of wrestlers on a paint-by-number format? Let us know what you think by sounding off in the comments section below.

