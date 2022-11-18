Tony Khan seemingly gives ultimatum to top champion in AEW; says he'll strip them of the title

During the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan discussed the AEW Women's Championship and its status. He admitted that stripping the title from Thunder Rosa may have to be an option.

La Mera Mera won the title earlier this year when she defeated Britt Baker at the Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam. She defended the belt against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts II, Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing, Toni Storm at Forbidden Door, and Jamie Hayter at Battle of the Belts III before announcing she was injured and unable to compete against Storm in a rematch at All Out.

Storm instead captured the Interim title in a four-way match against Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb. She has since reigned atop the division, heading into Full Gear to defend against Hayter.

When asked whether there had been any consideration to strip Rosa of her title if she could not make a timely return, Tony Khan confirmed that they had made the consideration.

During the Full Gear media call, he further revealed that doing so and promoting Toni Storm to the Undisputed AEW Women's Champion is something to think about.

Thunder Rosa worked with Storm as a tag team partner before their scheduled clash at All Out. The pair donned the moniker ThunderStorm during their time together.

Toni Storm recently commented on whether Thunder Rosa should relinquish the AEW Women's Title

Current Interim Champion Toni Storm has shared her feelings on the matter, making it clear how she feels during an interview with The Ringer.

Storm asked Rosa to "come to work" and opined that the belt should be stripped from her if the injury lingered for too long.

"Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out,” Toni Storm said.

The women's title is not the only championship in the company to feel the pinch of injury. Both the AEW World and TNT Titles have had to have Interim Champions this year due to the injury bug.

Do you think Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

