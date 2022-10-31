Tony Khan seemingly interested in signing popular rapper to AEW

It seems that Tony Khan might book another celebrity match in the promotion's near future. Celebrity matches in wrestling have been a prominent and entertaining part of the industry. Given the recent interactions between rapper Bow Wow and Swerve Strickland, the AEW President might be keen on bringing the former in.

The dialogue between the former AEW Tag Team Champion and the rapper commenced when Swerve called Bow Wow out during an appearance on Hey! (EW). The 35-year old artist instantly responded on Twitter, tagging the AEW President to sign him to the roster once his music tour is over.

The AEW President recently liked the tweet on social media, thus possibly hinting at the singer's potential debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the near future.

Check out the rapper's tweet here.

Tony Khan liked the rapper's tweet requesting for a potential signing with AEW

This wouldn't be the first celebrity All Elite Wrestling has brought in to compete. A couple of years ago, former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal teamed up with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag team match on an episode of Dynamite. More recently, Tik Tok stars The Voros Twins appeared on an edition of DARK.

Anthony Bowens responded to Tony Khan's tweet hinting at the rapper possibly joining his stable

The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) took the wrestling world by storm with their unique rapping gimmick. They are currently the AEW Tag Team Champions and are mentored by WWE legend Billy Gunn.

Bowens responded to the rapper's tweet, suggesting that he should be the 4th member of The Acclaimed:

The AEW President recently signed 28-year-old Willow Nightingale among other notable names from the independent circuit. There was also speculation of a rift between Swerve and his tag team partner Keith Lee, given his disappointment with his storyline with Billy Gunn.

Do you think Tony Khan should book the match between Bow Wow and Strickland in AEW? Sound off in the comments.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes