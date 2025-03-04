Tony Khan seemingly mocked during WWE RAW

Tony Khan was seemingly mocked by a Hall of Famer during WWE RAW. It wasn't a direct shot but more of a subtle jab, and the fans surely understood the reference. This would be Bully Ray.

TK is one of the most passionate personalities in the wrestling industry, and his exuberance is on display each time there is a Dynamite or Collision episode. The AEW President frequently uses X/Twitter to send messages, which usually follow the same style.

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Bully Ray decided to mimic Tony Khan by sending out a message in the exact same style as the AEW President. He wrote:

“Super Duper justified THIS IS AWESOME chants to start off #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix @BustedOpenRadio.”

The tweet is similar to what Tony usually puts out, and one of them can be seen in this tweet below.

It was intriguing to see the WWE Hall of Famer seemingly take a subtle jab at the AEW boss, and it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will have something to say about it. However, WWE RAW continues to be a great show with one of the highlights being the brawl between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

