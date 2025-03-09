Tony Khan sends a two-word message after 32-year-old star's huge return on AEW Collision 

Tony Khan has reacted to one of the matches on tonight's AEW Collision. The bout featured a star returning to singles action against one of the popular attractions of the show.

Dralistico and La Faccion Ingobernable have not been completely active in the promotion lately, but they have put on a show during each of their appearances. Tonight, the masked star competed against Hologram.

The 32-year-old's last match on the Saturday show was last month. He and the rest of LFI competed in a trios match against local competitors. As a solo competitor, he last wrestled in a three-way match on AEW Collision more than five months ago against Hologram and The Beast Mortos.

Dralistico took to X/Twitter to react to one of the incredible spots from his latest match. This featured the agility of Hologram as he made a few counters and hit his opponent with a Suicide Dive.

Tony Khan responded to the tweet and gave the duo credit for their performance. He called Dralistico vs. Hologram a great match.

"Great match #AEWCollision," Khan wrote.

LFI has continued its feud with Hologram following his return. But this time around, the former CMLL star has help as Komander has come to his aid. It remains to be seen if anyone else will join them to take the faction out.

