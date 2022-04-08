"Two of the best wrestlers on the planet" - Tony Khan shares his admiration for former WWE Tag Team Champions

Tony Khan has assembled a roster with the likes of CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and even The Hardys. In addition to these legends, AEW boasts one of the most fleshed-out tag team rosters in professional wrestling today.

Recently, two of the best teams met in the ring in a momentous rematch with the ROH and AAA tag titles on the line. FTR's bout with The Young Bucks on this week's Dynamite has been nearly as well-received as their match against The Briscoes.

Tony Khan made a recent appearance on Barstool Rasslin' in which he commented on FTR's new persona and their latest match on Dynamite. Khan shared his admiration for the team's in-ring ability and their string of impressive matches:

"They reached a point where they said ‘We don’t need Tully, we don’t need cheating, we’re just great wrestlers.’ Dax had that singles match against CM Punk that really opened a lot of eyes, but then as a team, they’ve been on fire the past several days. They picked up a big win going into ROH Super Card – had one of the match of the year contenders –versus the Briscoes. Then had another match of the year contender less than a week later, last night on Dynamite, against the Young Bucks. I think FTR right now are firing on all cylinders, two of the best wrestlers on the planet," said Khan. (02:25)

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager



FTR vs Briscoes: (Match of the Week)

FTR vs Young Bucks: 3/4



Tag team wrestling lives! Dave Meltzer star ratings for this week:FTR vs Briscoes:(Match of the Week)FTR vs Young Bucks:3/4Tag team wrestling lives! Dave Meltzer star ratings for this week:FTR vs Briscoes: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (Match of the Week)FTR vs Young Bucks: ⭐⭐⭐⭐3/4Tag team wrestling lives! https://t.co/A5Q2JhCUhK

What could be next for FTR? Fans will have to stay tuned to see where their new fan favorite team ends up going next.

Catch the most recent AEW Dynamite results right here.

Tony Khan pointed out the differences between FTR and The Young Bucks

During the same interview, Tony Khan pointed out that FTR and the Young Bucks are on two different paths in their careers. According to Khan, Dax and Cash realized that they wanted to focus on their wrestling instead of cheating:

"They’ve really started to rely on their wrestling ability and not on cheating and Tully Blanchard. Whereas the Young Bucks have gone 180 degrees the other way. The Young Bucks are the biggest rule-breaking team in all of pro wrestling." (0:49)

Could FTR go on to face Jurassic Express for the Tag Team Championships next?AEW's tag division seems to be entering a renaissance, and FTR may be closing in on holding three sets of tag titles.

Please credit Barstool Rasslin' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Jacob Terrell