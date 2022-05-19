"Is this match going to make it?" - Tony Khan shares his initial thoughts on first-time-ever clash in AEW

Although last week's AEW match between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin turned out to be an instant hit, Tony Khan expressed his initial reservations about the fight.

On the May 11 episode of Dynamite, The Charismatic Enigma and Allin pulled out all the stops to showcase their talent. The match featured the two stars pulling off some daring moves, including a couple of high swanton bombs. While Allin put up an incredible defense, Hardy managed to pull off a reversal pin to pick up the win.

The high-risk maneuvers in the AEW match made the bout extremely interesting and scary to watch. In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about his thoughts on the fight.

“It was a crazy, crazy match to watch. Keeping an eye on it, first of all, as we push towards the end of the show, there was some thought, ‘OK, is this match going to make it?’ Because they kept doing crazy stuff and just some of the wildest moments you’ll see in a wrestling match, just throwing bombs at each other. Not only was it a very memorable match, but I thought it was a great showing for both men. For Darby Allin and for Jeff Hardy, who picked up the win. It was like watching two generations, flip sides of the same coin, and I think it was a match that people were really compelled to see and that’s very organic.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Despite the seemingly dangerous moves, both the stars seemed uninjured afterwards. The win also enabled Jeff Hardy to move on to the semi-finals of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Jeff Hardy recently got eliminated from the AEW Owen Hart Tournament

The momentum from his victory over Darby Allin did not last long, as Jeff Hardy was taken down by Adam Cole on Dynamite.

While some have speculated that Hardy's loss might have been due to his abdomen fatigue from last week, there is no doubt that Panama City Playboy won the match fair and square.

With only one more match remaining between Adam Cole and winning the whole tournament, fans are excited to see what happens next at Double or Nothing.

Did you enjoy the match between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy? Who do you think will win the Owen Hart Foundation Cup? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the match between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell