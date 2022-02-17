Tony Khan showers praise on Jim Cornette for his opinions on AEW

Tony Khan didn't hold back in his praise for Jim Cornette as he appreciated the wrestling veteran's recent opinions on AEW.

Jim Cornette has always been outspoken about All Elite Wrestling programming. The former Midnight Express manager's comments are too cynical for some fans, while others feel his opinions hold merit. Tony Khan has spoken about Cornette before, mostly in a positive light.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think this is without doubt the best debut match in the history of AEW.”



- Jim Cornette on Keith Lee’s AEW debut

(via Jim Cornette Experience) “I think this is without doubt the best debut match in the history of AEW.”- Jim Cornette on Keith Lee’s AEW debut(via Jim Cornette Experience) https://t.co/f5Y0fNebGg

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, the AEW head booker spoke glowingly about Jim Cornette once again.

“It is gratifying. If it was someone whose opinion I didn’t value or somebody who I didn’t think had a lot of merit to their wrestling intellect, I probably wouldn’t put much stock into it. But he is a very intelligent wrestling mind and he has a lot of fans too." said Tony.

Tony Khan feels the veteran likes the product better now:

“There’s a lot of fans that listen to his show, and I think that it’s interesting to hear that he’s been much, much more positive about what he is seeing on AEW, ecause I think he honestly likes it better and there’s a lot of great wrestlers that have come in who he admires and thinks are good people that should be wrestling on television. It seems like more often than not he’s been positive about the shows—I certainly don’t want to make it sound like everything we have done he has gone out and praised.” Tony said.

Tony Khan spoke further about Jim Cornette's recent opinions on AEW

Wrestle Tracker @wrestletracker1 "Bring her back in a year" - Jim Cornette slams former AEW Women's Champion booking dlvr.it/SJdzZ9 "Bring her back in a year" - Jim Cornette slams former AEW Women's Champion booking dlvr.it/SJdzZ9

Tony Khan said that he appreciated the fact that someone with the reach that Jim Cornette possesses had so many positive things to say about his show.

The Fulham FC boss revealed that he had been following wrestling since before the internet community came into existence. He went on to say that with the advent of social media, more people are tied into the wrestling community through the voice of Jim Cornette. Khan felt "great" about significant voices saying positive things about his show.

The likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Malakai Black joining AEW has certainly improved the product. With more incomings expected in the coming months, fans will be very excited for the company's future.

