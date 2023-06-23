Create

Tony Khan shuts down rumors of former WWE Superstar having an ownership stake in AEW

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 23, 2023 01:10 IST
Tony Khan had some interesting things to say this week

Ahead of this week's Rampage and Collision shows, the AEW President sat down for a media call and debunked a surprising rumor about a former WWE superstar.

Tony Khan is known to be the owner and chief booker of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, rumors of 5-time WWE world champion CM Punk also assuming a prominent backstage position floated around. The All Elite Wrestling President never confirmed the details outright.

The rumors also snowballed into many believing Punk had a personal ownership stake in the company. During the media call minutes ago, Tony Khan shut down the reports, claiming he owned a part of the company. He further explained that Punk was a major star on the AEW roster and that the Second City Saint only wanted the company to do well.

@bryandanielson @rainmakerXokada Tony Khan dispels the rumor that CM Punk has some kind of ownership stake in AEW. Says he is a huge star for them, and he wants the company to do well and wants the Bottom-line to do well.#ForbiddenDoor #AEW

CM Punk recently returned to the promotion to kick off the inaugural episode of Collision. Punk also appeared on Dynamite this week, challenging the Bullet Club Gold and their allies. While the first installment was a considerable success, it remains to be seen what the future holds.

What do you think CM Punk should do next in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

