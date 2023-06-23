Tony Khan shuts down rumors of former WWE Superstar having an ownership stake in AEW

Ahead of this week's Rampage and Collision shows, the AEW President sat down for a media call and debunked a surprising rumor about a former WWE superstar.

Tony Khan is known to be the owner and chief booker of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, rumors of 5-time WWE world champion CM Punk also assuming a prominent backstage position floated around. The All Elite Wrestling President never confirmed the details outright.

The rumors also snowballed into many believing Punk had a personal ownership stake in the company. During the media call minutes ago, Tony Khan shut down the reports, claiming he owned a part of the company. He further explained that Punk was a major star on the AEW roster and that the Second City Saint only wanted the company to do well.

CM Punk recently returned to the promotion to kick off the inaugural episode of Collision. Punk also appeared on Dynamite this week, challenging the Bullet Club Gold and their allies. While the first installment was a considerable success, it remains to be seen what the future holds.

