"One of the worst amateur bookers" – Tony Khan slammed by former WWE personality

Tony Khan is the man responsible for many of the operations within AEW. However, his booking was recently slammed by Jim Cornette.

Khan has only been booking pro wrestling for three years. He went from fan to president of a major wrestling promotion. Today, most consider AEW to be the definite competitor to the behemoth that is WWE. Regardless of his success, however, Tony still gets the flak for the various booking decisions he makes.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager praised MJF for putting over Wardlow:

"He put Wardlow over like a million dollars. And Wardlow’s not only more over than he was going into it, because he did what he said he would, but MJF is more over than ever – he’s hotter now than he’s ever been. He is a genius." (from 09:16 onwards)

Continuing, Cornette noted that while Friedman was a blessing to Khan, the AEW President is one of the worst bookers he's seen:

"MJF is a once-in-a-generation performer. And Tony Khan is one of the worst amateur bookers I’ve ever seen, who has been blessed with this guy that’s able to get himself over no matter what." (from 09:47 onwards)

Tony Khan could arguably have a long way left when it comes to booking wrestling, but the promotion has received a ton of praise from fans regardless.

Jim Cornette believes MJF's promo could mean two very different things for Tony Khan

On the same podcast, the wrestling legend commented on MJF's recent AEW Dynamite promo and whether it could be a work or not:

"This is the first-ever shoot promo that worked both ways. It was all true, and it could work as either MJF’s final f*** you to Tony Khan on television – on his own network, or it could be something that they’re engaged in together, or it could be a little of both and Tony doesn’t know how much?" (from 07:56 onwards)

Friedman is known for walking the fine line between reality and kayfabe. Fans will have to keep their eyes glued to AEW to see where the story goes next.

