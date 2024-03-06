Tony Khan was smart not to put major title on former WWE Superstar at AEW Revolution, says Bully Ray

WWE veteran Bully Ray disclosed why he thought Tony Khan didn't crown a new champion at the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View. The star being discussed is Swerve Strickland.

Swerve has been one of the fastest-rising stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its debut. Fans have been standing behind the former WWE Superstar as a pillar. He worked for WWE for many years and was a part of the Hit Row stable.

At Revolution 2024, Samoa Joe retained his championship after prevailing over Swerve and "Hangman" Adam Page. Many thought that this was the perfect moment for Swerve to win his first championship. This event also included Sting's retirement match.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully revealed why it was a smart decision from Tony Khan not to overshadow The Icon's retirement at the pay-per-view.

"Would have got lost in the sauce. It would have got lost in Sting's last match because all we would want to be talking about is Sting, Sting, Sting. So, Swerve would have become the first African American World Heavyweight Champion in AEW, would have been a side note if he would have won. Smart not to put it on him. When Swerve's time comes, that night should be all about Swerve," Bully said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Tony Khan reveals he wanted to sign Swerve Strickland in 2019

Speaking with The Athletic, the AEW President said he wanted to sign the former Hit Row member immediately in 2019. However, Tony Khan couldn't sign him until 2022 due to his WWE contract ending then.

"After his first match against Tony Nese on Rampage, Chris Jericho walked back to me and said, ‘This guy is really amazing. Where did you find him?’ I’ve been watching him for years. I wanted to bring [Swerve] into AEW when we first launched, but he had just been signed by WWE."

It will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old star climbs his way to another title shot in the future.

