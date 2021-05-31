'It was great to announce it on such a special show'- Tony Khan speaks on AEW's latest superstar signing

AEW Double or Nothing was arguably one of the best pay-per-views of 2021 so far. The company certainly delivered some of its most memorable moments of the year tonight.

The moment that took everyone by surprise was Tony Schiavone's announcement. Fans in attendance jumped out of their seats as soon as they heard 'The World's Strongest Man' Mark Henry would be the new analyst for AEW's new show, Rampage.

In the post-show media scrum, AEW president Tony Khan talked about various topics, most notably their newest acquisition Mark Henry.

Tony Khan revealed that Mark Henry is his good friend and he knows Henry is a valuable asset to the wrestling business. He added that the Double or Nothing event was the right place to announce Mark Henry's arrival at the promotion.

"Mark Henry and I are friends. Mark told me he was available and to do things that I would be really interested in doing. I thought that would be really interesting because he's not only a good friend but a really respected person in the wrestling business. A great wrestler, a great mind, a great scout, and a great analyst in wrestling. He gives his opinions on the radio, but he provides great scouting reports and he really has helped mentor a lot of wrestlers in addition to being a great wrestling mind. I think he could be not only a great on-air personality but a great backstage influence. He's a great friend and person, so it's just great to have Mark in the AEW family, and it was great to announce it on such a special show.", said Tony Khan. (H/T- Fightful)

Mark Henry also appeared at AEW Double or Nothing event

Right after Tony Schiavone's blockbuster announcement, Mark Henry appeared on the entrance ramp to wave to the audience.

However, the former WWE superstar didn't say anything, as Schiavone asked AEW fans to wait until the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite to hear from the world's strongest man.

Mark Henry will surely add a new perspective to the Rampage, which will debut on Friday, August 14th, at 10 p.m. EST on TNT.

Apart from being an analyst, Henry's in-ring experience will also help young superstars grow. Schiavone's announcement also said The World's Strongest Man is set to take up the role of a coach as well.

It remains to be seen what Mark Henry will say on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

What do you think about Mark Henry joining AEW? Would you like to see him in an AEW ring? Sound off in the comment section below.

