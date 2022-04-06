"The fans didn't like the direction I was going" - Tony Khan on his struggles in AEW's early days

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about the struggles he went through during the company's first year. He spoke about how a decline in early Dynamite ratings, coupled with a lack of fan interest, forced him to change up his strategy.

AEW launched Dynamite on October 2, 2019 from Washington D.C. to much fanfare from people eager to see a new product on TV.

However, during the back end of 2019, Dynamite began to struggle in the head-to-head battle with NXT in the "Wednesday Night Wars." Heading into 2020, Khan changed up his strategy and AEW Dynamite went on a white-hot run in the lead-up to the Revolution pay-per-view in 2020.

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT Fantastic episode of Dynamite. Dare I say it truly felt like they picked up right where they left off on the road to Revolution 2020. #AEWDynamite Fantastic episode of Dynamite. Dare I say it truly felt like they picked up right where they left off on the road to Revolution 2020. #AEWDynamite

Speaking with Freddie Prinze Jr. on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Tony Khan opened up about the challenges he went through in AEW's early days, particularly when interest in the product began to dwindle.

"After the first two months or so, maybe even after the first six or seven weeks, I started to see a dip. I think it was probably around late November into December, and it continued through December. It was a trend. I didn’t like the way the ratings were going, and clearly the way the ratings were reflecting that the fans didn’t like the direction I was going or we were going," said Tony Khan. (H/T WrestlingNews.co).

To bring the audience back in, Khan and AEW as a whole took Christmas off in 2019 and came back focused, leading to one of the greatest runs in the company's short history.

"I made a lot of changes going into 2020 that I felt really good about in terms of being more organized and doing all shows by hand. They’ve been a lot more focused. It’s great having lots of ideas coming from lots of different places, and I do utilize them and have lots of different contributors bringing ideas to the table, but it’s hard,” said Khan. (H/T WrestlingNews.co).

Tony Khan booked multiple match of the year candidates in early 2020

After being beaten in both the key demographic and in total viewers on their last broadcast of 2019, Tony Khan turned his ship around and turned Dynamite into a must-watch TV show every single week.

The "Road to Revolution 2020" is being heralded as one of the brightest periods in the company's history. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, who knows where Dynamite and AEW could have ended up.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Omega has been involved in AT LEAST 2 MOTY contenders (in any promotion) so far in 2020.



That being:

1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs The Young Bucks at Revolution

2. PAC vs Omega (30 minute iron man match)



There's probably more but I can't think of em rn Omega has been involved in AT LEAST 2 MOTY contenders (in any promotion) so far in 2020. That being:1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs The Young Bucks at Revolution2. PAC vs Omega (30 minute iron man match) There's probably more but I can't think of em rn

Matches like Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Brothers, Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow and PAC's thirty-minute "Iron Man" match against Omega are all considered some of the best matches in AEW history. They all happened after Tony Khan took one loss in the ratings.

What do you remember from this period of AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande