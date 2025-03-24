Tony Khan suddenly announces former WWE star's return after 672 days on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced the return of a former WWE name for Dynamite this week after nearly two years. The star last performed in the Jacksonville-based promotion a few weeks back.

Former WWE star Blake Christian's return was announced for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The 27-year-old had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021, where he performed on NXT and '205 Live' under the name "Trey Baxter." Blake has also wrestled in a number of matches in Tony Khan's promotion since 2022.

Blake Christian last competed at the AEW Revolution 2025 Zero Hour, where he teamed with Lee Johnson to take on Hologram and Komander in a tag team match. Meanwhile, Blake is slated for a return on Dynamite this Wednesday. Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) to announce his return in a match against the International Champion Kenny Omega.

"THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/26 #AEWDynamite St. Paul, MN 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax Kenny Omega vs Blake Christian, Before AEW International Champion @KennyOmegamanX defends the title at #AEWDynasty, he faces @_BlakeChristian at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY!"

Blake Christian last wrestled on AEW Dynamite 672 days ago on May 24, 2023, in a trios encounter teaming with AR Fox and Metalik against House of Black. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Omega.

Kenny Omega is set to face a former WWE star at AEW Dynasty

Kenny Omega is slated to defend the AEW International Championship against former WWE star Ricochet and the recently signed star Speedball Mike Bailey in a Three-way match at Dynasty 2025. Interestingly, this will be the first in-ring encounter between Omega and Ricochet since the last time back in 2016 in NJPW.

Moreover, both Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey won the four-way number one contender's match by pinfall at the same time to earn the right to challenge for the International title. It remains to be seen who walks out of Dynasty 2025 as the champion.

