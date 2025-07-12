Tony Khan suddenly announces a huge match; new champion to be crowned at All In

Tony Khan has just announced a major change to AEW All In: Texas, as a new champion will be crowned during the pay-per-view. This comes after one of the champions has been forced to vacate their title.

Six of the nine matches for today's show are set to feature major title matches. One of these was for the TNT Championship, with Adam Cole originally set to put the gold on the line against Kyle Fletcher. However, TK has just announced that Cole has not been medically cleared to compete and will thus vacate his title.

Tony Khan announced that a four-way match will be taking place to crown the new champion. This will feature Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes.

"#AEWAllInTexas 3pm ET/12pm PT On ppv THIS AFTERNOON 4-Way Match For the Vacant @TNTdrama Title Daniel Garcia vs @dustinrhodes vs @kylefletcherpro vs @sammyguevara With TNT Champion Adam Cole injured and not cleared to wrestle, it’s a 4-Way Fight for the vacant TNT Title today!" Tony Khan wrote.

The Protostar has more work to do, as instead of taking on Adam Cole one-on-one, he'll have to get past three competitors in his conquest to become the new TNT Champion. It remains to be seen if he'll get the job done.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

