  Tony Khan suddenly announces a huge match; new champion to be crowned at All In

Tony Khan suddenly announces a huge match; new champion to be crowned at All In

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jul 12, 2025 18:06 GMT
AEW All In: Texas is taking place later today [Photo: Tony Khan
AEW All In: Texas is taking place later today

Tony Khan has just announced a major change to AEW All In: Texas, as a new champion will be crowned during the pay-per-view. This comes after one of the champions has been forced to vacate their title.

Six of the nine matches for today's show are set to feature major title matches. One of these was for the TNT Championship, with Adam Cole originally set to put the gold on the line against Kyle Fletcher. However, TK has just announced that Cole has not been medically cleared to compete and will thus vacate his title.

Tony Khan announced that a four-way match will be taking place to crown the new champion. This will feature Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes.

"#AEWAllInTexas 3pm ET/12pm PT On ppv THIS AFTERNOON 4-Way Match For the Vacant @TNTdrama Title Daniel Garcia vs @dustinrhodes vs @kylefletcherpro vs @sammyguevara With TNT Champion Adam Cole injured and not cleared to wrestle, it’s a 4-Way Fight for the vacant TNT Title today!" Tony Khan wrote.

The Protostar has more work to do, as instead of taking on Adam Cole one-on-one, he'll have to get past three competitors in his conquest to become the new TNT Champion. It remains to be seen if he'll get the job done.

Edited by Brandon Nell
