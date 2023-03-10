Tony Khan surprisingly announces former AEW star's return to the company

Tony Khan has surprised fans by announcing the return of a former AEW star to the company for next week's Dynamite.

The return will be in the form of a six-man tag team match featuring the returning star Stu Grayson. He will team up with Hangman Page and Evil Uno against the Blackpool Combat Club, consisting of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

The announcement of Grayson's return has taken fans by surprise, as his departure from the company was not officially announced. However, fans are excited to see Grayson back in action, and his return adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match.

In a tweet that set the wrestling community abuzz, Khan revealed that AEW Dynamite will be coming to the Canada Life Centre arena in Winnipeg on March 15th. He also mentioned that a must-see match would be taking place between the two teams that are now bitter enemies.

You can check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

@CanadaLifeCtr

Wednesday Night

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Hangman, Uno + Stu vs

Claudio, Mox + Yuta



In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,

Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! Next Wed 3/15Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTHangman, Uno + Stu vsClaudio, Mox + YutaIn AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! Next Wed 3/15@CanadaLifeCtrWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTHangman, Uno + Stu vsClaudio, Mox + YutaIn AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! https://t.co/97rUqAKweB

The Blackpool Combat Club, consisting of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, had shocked the world by turning heel. They viciously attacked The Dark Order and Hangman Page. This sudden and unexpected change in BCC had sent shockwaves throughout the fanbase.

Tony Khan's announcement of Stu Grayson's return to AEW has created a buzz among fans, and his inclusion in the upcoming match against the Blackpool Combat Club has added an extra level of excitement.

What are your thoughts on Stu Grayson's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes