Tony Khan surprisingly appears on AEW Dynamite to make a blockbuster announcement

Tony Khan, the President and CEO of AEW, made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of Dynamite to make a blockbuster announcement that left fans excited.

He revealed that Orange Cassidy had requested an All-Atlantic Title match against Jeff Jarrett for next week, and he had granted it. However, that wasn't the only big news that Khan had to share.

With AEW being in partnership with Warner Bros and the upcoming release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Khan announced that the All-Atlantic Title was renamed the AEW International Championship.

This is a massive milestone for AEW, marking the company's first-ever title rebranding.

Khan explained that the AEW International Championship is being leveled up and that this move would help take the title to the next level.

After the announcement, fans were treated to a trailer of the latest Shazam movie mixed with clips of Jarrett and Cassidy to promote both the film and the upcoming match.

This also showed the power of the AEW brand and its ability to cross-promote with other media entities, which is crucial in expanding its reach and fanbase.

