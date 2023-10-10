Tony Khan takes a massive dig at Vince McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan is well-known for his outspokenness. Recently, he took a massive dig at WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

As AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday gears up to clash with WWE NXT in a ratings battle tonight, both promotions have been stacking their match cards with top stars and making bold moves.

In one such move, WWE announced that they would be airing the first 30 minutes of NXT commercial-free. Tony Khan fired back on Twitter, declaring that Dynamite would also kick off without commercials.

When a fan expressed disinterest in watching Dynamite, Tony Khan responded with a GIF of Roderick Strong saying, "Who gives a f***," asserting his confidence in his promotion's product.

Responding to this tweet, another fan said if Vince McMahon had made a similar comment, he would be outraged by AEW fans. However, Tony Khan did not hold back while replying to that particular fan. He also took a massive dig at Vince, who has recently been accused of a number of allegations.

"If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds," Tony Khan tweeted.

Check out the screenshot of the tweet below:

Screenshot of Tony Khan's latest tweet.

Tony Khan's tweets imply that McMahon paid out millions in settlements and NDA payments related to allegations of sexual misconduct, alleged rape, and abuse of power.

Either way, the rivalry between the two promotions is only going to get more intense day by day.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's tweet on Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below!