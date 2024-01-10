Tony Khan takes massive shots at WWE and World Championship contender

AEW President Tony Khan is well known for his bold statements when promoting his company's shows. The 41-year-old has often taken shots at industry giant WWE – either in a joking and offhanded manner or with serious intent.

Khan took yet another swipe today on X, putting the Stamford-based company and their supporters on blast for inserting Jinder Mahal into the World Championship scene. Mahal recently returned to WWE's main roster and is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week on RAW.

AEW and Tony Khan have been criticized in the past for booking undercard or relatively unknown talents in main event and title matches. The All Elite chief struck a blow to those critics today by pointing out that Mahal, despite getting a title opportunity now, has not won a single match in the last year.

As is his custom, he did this en route to promoting tomorrow's Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite:

"A double standard: @730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage. #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS," wrote Khan.

But Khan wasn't done there. When USA Network's official X handle made a snide comment about the Cagematch rating for the match between Jinder Mahal and Seth Rollins way back in 2012, the AEW President roasted the network and the former WWE Champion:

"A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days... because it's been literally a full year since he won a match. You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often," Khan said.

Tony's sweep through social media may not be done yet, but in just a couple of tweets, he's managed to get the wrestling world riled up once again.

Do you think Tony Khan is rightly criticized for his unorthodox promoting style? What do you think of his tweets today? Let us know in the comments section below!