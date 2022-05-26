"My number one dream venue" - Tony Khan talks about the possibility of hosting an AEW event in a 41k-capacity stadium

AEW President Tony Khan has named the Chicago Cubs baseball stadium, Wrigley Field, as his dream venue.

All Elite Wrestling has a long association with Chicago as they have had multiple sold-out events in the city. The NOW Arena and the United Center have staged some shows, but Tony Khan addressed the possibility of running Wrigley Field during an interview with Abe Kanan.

While he would love to host an event at the 41,000-capacity stadium, he conceded that a lack of roof could bring weather-related issues into the fold.

"It would be interesting to do something at Wrigley Field. I've been to a good amount of events at Wrigley Field that have been rained out. One of the reasons I scouted out Arthur Ashe was because they have a roof. Daily's Place, we did outdoor shows for over a year with a roof. Wrigley Field would probably be my number one dream venue, I just wish there was a way to put a roof over it," Khan said. (H/T Fightful)

Wrigley Stadium is the home ground of the MLB franchise Chicago Cubs. Its 41,000 seating capacity is almost double the United Center, which saw CM Punk make his All Elite debut, returning to pro wrestling after seven years.

Chicago's NOW Arena hosted AEW All Out 2021

As mentioned previously, AEW has run shows in Chicago through the United Center and the NOW Arena. While the former can lay claim to the fairytale return of CM Punk, the latter hosted his in-ring debut.

Punk faced Darby Allin in his first match since finishing in the final four of the WWE Royal Rumble in 2014. The Straight Edge Superstar continued his AEW momentum with a win, embarking upon an undefeated streak that ended in Chicago at the hands of MJF.

