"It's unlike anything I've seen" - AEW President Tony Khan talks about polarizing fan reaction to Power Couple

Tony Khan recently commented on the polarizing fan reaction that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been getting lately.

The Spanish God and his girlfriend have been feuding with the Men of the Year for the last couple of weeks. At the Battle of the Belts II, Sammy Guevara took the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky after defeating him with a low blow, cementing his heel turn. However, this week's Dynamite saw Sky regain the belt after a ladder match.

Guevara's heel turn has also incorporated Tay Conti, as she has joined her partner in turning to the dark side. Khan recently spoke about this turn of events on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, stating that the power couple had created this fan reaction.

“I think Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have created a very polarizing reaction. They were red hot as babyfaces both of them separately, I believe. I think Sammy was a great, young babyface coming off some really big wins," Khan said. (H/T: Fightful)

The AEW President stated that he had never seen this kind of fan reaction before.

"I would like to you know, say that they both have come so far individually but then together, they have really created this polarizing reaction. It's unlike anything I've seen when they're together and fans don't like them. I think it's interesting,” Tony Khan commented. (H/T: Fightful)

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will have a mixed tag team match against Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant in the near future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the story between them unfolds.

Tony Khan was recently praised by Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed

Anthony Bowens recently shared his appreciation for AEW President Tony Khan.

While the Acclaimed have expressed hatred for Khan on screen, Bowens made it clear that it doesn't translate to real life while talking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring.

"Tony Khan, as much as The Acclaimed hate him on screen, he's a fantastic boss. He actually cares about his performers and he always has enthusiastic energy," Anthony Bowens said. (H/T - Fightful)

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB The Look In @TonyKhan Eyes looking at TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill last night says It ALL He KNOWS he's Creating a STAR in the Making with Her The Look In @TonyKhan Eyes looking at TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill last night says It ALL He KNOWS he's Creating a STAR in the Making with Her 🔥 https://t.co/YMX66RepvQ

So far, Khan has had commendable success in managing and booking the AEW roster. Fans can expect to keep watching the same high-quality content that has been produced so far in the Promotion for the foreseeable future.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Guevara and Conti as heels? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell