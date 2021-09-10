Tony Khan teases the return of a big star to AEW in the near future

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he has been in talks with Lio Rush about a possible return to AEW. Khan seems determined to have the greatest roster in the history of professional wrestling.

At Double or Nothing earlier this year, Lio Rush made his AEW debut as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale but was unfortunately injured during his appearance, which led to Rush announcing his retirement from professional wrestling on social media weeks later, catching many by surprise.

But it appears that Rush working the remaining dates on his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling might have reignited his passion for professional wrestling. The former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion may be keen to perform again if Tony Khan's tweet this afternoon is any indication:

"I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I've been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future," Tony Khan tweeted.

While it's currently unknown what Tony Khan has in mind for Lio Rush's return to AEW, you have to imagine he has big plans or he wouldn't be openly tweeting about it. Also, if Tony Khan wasn't sure that the return was happening, he wouldn't let this information out.

The prospect of seeing Lio Rush work with some of the talents in All Elite Wrestling is very enticing and something fans should be keeping an eye out for in the coming weeks. Perhaps as early as one of the shows in the New York area.

