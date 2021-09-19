Tony Khan teases Arthur Ashe Stadium show becoming a yearly thing for AEW

AEW are set to host one of the biggest events in their history this Wednesday night, as Dynamite will be taking place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The Grand Slam event will see the biggest gate in AEW history with over 18,000 fans in attendance.

Speaking about the event on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed what fans can expect from the area, and commented on Grand Slam taking place from the historic venue, which is also the home of the US Open.

Khan also added that he would like to make the Arthur Ashe Stadium show an annual event:

"I was there just a couple of months ago. During the summer, I went up to do some promotional stuff and I announced the show. I went and I took Orange Cassidy with me and I did some promos there and its tremendous. We were in center court and you can see every seat from there. I mean truly, the ring will be visible to every single seat with zero obstruction which is, you know, when you buy a ticket that's kind of what you expect but in this case you'll be right on top of it. It's a really really neat venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and they've never done a wrestling show there so it's great to be the first. It's pretty amazing to be the first wrestling show in such a historic and awesome venue that's very famous worldwide. It's known throughout America as the home of the US Open but the US Open is watched in most countries in the world and it's a pretty prestigious event. This is really cool that the parks district and the US Open both agreed to have AEW Grand Slam and I'm really hoping this is something that we can do in New York with Arthur Ashe Stadium every year," said Tony Khan.

A quick look at the card for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will take place on Wednesday night, and Rampage: Grand Slam will then be taped after the live broadcast of Dynamite.

A number of big matches have already been announced for Dynamite, including the long-awaited showdown between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, in a non-title match.

The AEW Women's Championship will also be on the line as Britt Baker takes on #1 contender Ruby Soho. Cody Rhodes will be returning to the ring to face Malakai Black.

We will also get an in-ring interview with CM Punk as he addresses his Rampage: Grand Slam match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

