"We'll add big names in the first half of this year" - Tony Khan teases big surprises for AEW fans

AEW has a star-studded roster that's filled with popular wrestlers from around the world, and it seems like Tony Khan will be making more additions to this line-up.

In the last few months, fans have seen big names like Miro, Sting and Paul Wight sign with AEW. The roster is growing faster than ever with a very intriguing mix of fresh and established talent.

Last night, the company hosted its first pay-per-view of 2021, AEW Revolution, a buzzworthy show that featured nine matches. During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan teased that he has more major acquistions up his sleeve.

"It's a great time for us to expand our programming so having more star power is a very good thing. It's not gonna stop. Christian Cage was a huge addition, Paul Wight was a huge addition, Sting was a huge addition. Early in the [last] year we made huge additions. We added Matt Hardy, we added Mr. Brodie Lee and Brian Cage in the first half of last year. And I think we'll add big names in the first half of this year, and then you'll see a lot of crazy stuff throughout the year, I promise"

At AEW Revolution, fans saw the latest addition to the AEW roster, which had been hyped up by Paul Wight as a "Hall of Fame worthy" talent. The star in question turned out to be Christian Cage. With Khan's latest hints, fans are already wondering what Khan has planned for the weeks and months ahead.

Tony Khan also promised big plans in AEW in 2021

Tony Khan

In the same call, Tony Khan made more eye-opening promises. Once again, the AEW President stated that he has "aces up his sleeve."

"Familiar faces, I said, were gonna come in and some new faces and I think that's true and that's gonna be consistent the rest of the year. I would be remiss if I leave the scrum without promising anyone this, which is that in this year 2021, I guarantee you, I'm going to have some aces up my sleeve this year. You are going to see some cool stuff. You are going to see stuff you did not expect to see. This is the beginning"

Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020

Khan made similar promises towards the end of last year, and they were followed by some big signings and the collaboration between AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Only time will tell if the promise Khan made during the media scrum will hold true for AEW in 2021.