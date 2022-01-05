Tony Khan teases "Dream Signing" for AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has teased the possibility of opening his checkbook once again to bring in, what he calls, a "dream signing."

Tony Khan was a busy man throughout 2021, bringing in a whole host of world class talent to bolster an already stacked AEW line-up. The likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole all became "All Elite" in 2021, with the latter two joining on the same night.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson



I am Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.I am #AllElite … now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built. I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in https://t.co/0NRDXcDugr

But Tony Khan isn't done yet. In an interview with Josh Martinez on the New York radio station Z100, Martinez asked the AEW head of creative if there was a dream signing that Tony Khan is yet to make. Tony Khan's response was very interesting:

"There is, they are in North America, and they're coming. And, pretty soon. And it's going to be awesome, I'm very excited." says Tony Khan (H/T Wrestling Observer Radio).

The idea that the talent is North American opens up a world of possibilities for who this signing could be. Whether it's a recently released WWE superstar or a top independent talent, fans will have to watch AEW every week to find out.

Where will Tony Khan debut this signing in AEW?

The year has only just started and the AEW schedule is already looking jam-packed.

AEW Dynamite will premiere on TBS for the very first time on January 5th, with AEW Rampage staying put on TNT. Following the TBS premiere, AEW will air its first Saturday Fight Night special entitled "Battle of the Belts" on January 8th on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! https://t.co/MH8PBqYHKK

"Battle of the Belts" is the first of four specials that will air on Saturday nights throughout the year, with the other three yet to have confirmed dates.

Finally rounding out the winter period, AEW will host its first pay-per-view of 2022 "Revolution" on March 6th from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

There are a whole host of possibilities as to where this "dream signing" could debut for AEW. However, Tony Khan will pick his moment wisely, so AEW fans will have to tune in every week to find out who this dream signing could show up.

