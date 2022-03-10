Tony Khan teases "Newsworthy" episode of AEW Dynamite following Revolution pay-per-view

Tony Khan, the owner and CEO of AEW, has announced that the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite is going to be a "Newsworthy" episode.

In a tweet, Khan noted that episodes of Dynamite following one of their pay-per-view events are usually newsworthy and that tonight's episode would be "no exception". He then went on to thank the AEW fan base for their support over the past week and said he is "excited'' for the March 9th episode:

"It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite Live TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the 1st tv after a ppv tends to be newsworthy, tonight will be no exception! Thank you for supporting @AEW this past week; we’re still buzzing from Revolution + excited for tonight" - Tony Khan, Twitter

The AEW fanbase often refers to Tony Khan as the company's biggest advocate and cheerleader. The president always goes out of his way to hype up an episode of Dynamite, Rampage or pay-per-view. This sometimes gets Khan into trouble, with shows not always living up to the hype.

However, tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite could very well be just what fans are looking for. With reports of former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy being officially cleared of his non-compete with his former employer.

Tony Khan is teasing major fallout following AEW's Revolution pay-per-view

Revolution was certainly a noteworthy pay-per-view, as championships were defended, intense rivialries came to a climax, and new stories began to take shape. Notable moments included: Eddie Kingston defeating Chris Jericho, CM Punk and MJF facing off in an intense Dog Collar Match, and Hangman Adam Page defeating Adam Cole to retain his AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

We also saw Wardlow - who won the Face of the Revolution match earlier in the night - seemingly turn on MJF after he handed CM Punk the Dynamite Diamond Ring; right before the Best in the World would hit a GTS to pick up the victory. We also saw the signings of William Regal and Swerve Strickland, with Regal playing a role in the ever evolving Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley story.

Are you excited for AEW Dynamite tonight? Will Tony Khan's teaser live up to the hype? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

