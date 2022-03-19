Tony Khan teases replicating WWE legend's iconic Attitude Era moment

AEW president Tony Khan has teased the possibility of replicating a famous moment from WWE's Attitude Era. The iconic moment came when WWE legend Rick Rude managed to appear on both Monday Night Raw and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night.

The only way Tony Khan would be able to do this would be on April 1st when AEW's Rampage show will take place on the same night as ROH's first event of 2022 "Supercard of Honor."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I’m excited for Rampage after March Madness TONIGHT @ about 11:30pm ET/10:30pm C/9:30pm M/8:30pm PT on TNT! Next week we’re back in our normal 10pm ET timeslot. In 2 weeks, I may do a Rick Rude facial hair stunt: Rampage & @ringofhonor Supercard ppv are the same night Fri 4/1/22! I’m excited for Rampage after March Madness TONIGHT @ about 11:30pm ET/10:30pm C/9:30pm M/8:30pm PT on TNT! Next week we’re back in our normal 10pm ET timeslot. In 2 weeks, I may do a Rick Rude facial hair stunt: Rampage & @ringofhonor Supercard ppv are the same night Fri 4/1/22!

The ROH event will take place in Garland, Texas, whereas the Rampage show will air from Columbia, South Carolina. It must be noted that Rampage will be taped on March 30th, so it is highly likely that the AEW president will be available to appear at the ROH event.

What moment is Tony Khan referring to?

It is arguably one of the most famous moments of the infamous Monday Night Wars that took place between WWF and WCW in the late '90s. "Ravishing" Rick Rude famously appeared on both Raw and Nitro on the same night, with two different facial hair stylings.

🇺🇦 Stewart Lawson 🇺🇦 @SLawson1417 23 years ago to the day, the late great, Rick Rude appeared on both WWF Monday Night Raw and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night.



Equally impressive is that he was able to have a shave before appearing on WCW



The night was November 17th, 1997, and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared on that night's edition of Monday Night Raw (which was taped on November 11th, 1997) to cut a promo as a member of D-Generation X.

However, an hour earlier, Rude had shown up on the live edition of Nitro. He cut a promo on that program too, burying WWE and Vince McMahon in the wake of the Montreal Screwjob that had taken place eight days prior.

Fans at the time were shocked - not only that Rude had jumped ship from WWE, but that he had the audacity to appear on Nitro on the same night as his "last" appearance for McMahon's promotion.

Despite having some harsh things to say on that edition of Nitro, Rude's career was celebrated by WWE when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

