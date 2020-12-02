Tony Khan on TNT giving AEW more time for the Moxley/Omega main event on Dynamite

Before the "Winter is Coming" AEW Dynamite special tomorrow night, Tony Khan sat down to do a media call earlier this afternoon and covered a variety of topics.

If fans out there were worried that the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega wasn't going to be a long, epic encounter, it seems that Khan calmed those fears today.

The biggest match in #AEWDynamite history takes place LIVE this Wednesday with the AEW World Championship on the line.

Can @JonMoxley retain his championship? Or will @KennyOmegamanX be crowned your new champion?

Find out this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c.

Tony Khan expects the AEW World title match to be a long one

Khan was asked about the placement of the AEW title match on this week's show. He was very quick to point out that not only will the match go on last, but if it's going past 10 PM EST, TNT will be sticking with the match to its conclusion.

"It will be last, it will be the main event, and I'm going to format the show a little differently than I formatted it in the past, so it's going to be more like a pay per view card. I think there are great promos on Dynamite and some of the strongest segments on Dynamite this year have been promos, but this will be more like a pay per view where it's going to be structured around the big matches and we have a huge card. A lot of the biggest wrestlers in AEW are going to participate in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Britt Baker and Layla Hersh is a great match. Jericho and Kazarian is a great match, and anytime you have Jericho on the card, it's a huge drawing card.

"And then obviously we have this big Cody and Darby versus Hobbs and Starks tag with a big issue there, we're gonna have this big card and I've got it set up as if the main event were to run past 60 minutes. I'm sorry towards the 60-minute time limit if we don't have 60 minutes left in the show when we get to the match, then TNT is going to stay with it as long as it takes. And we've got a 60-minute time limit on the match if we haven't gotten to the match, 60 minutes into the show, then I would say we're going to get the whole match in. I expect it will be a great lengthy match. And, yeah, but I also think it's going to be an awesome main event, and we have a lot of big stuff planned on the show and I'm trying to build it like a pay per view card. So that's the idea."

The Road to Winter is Coming has begun!

Rewatch this episode of 'Road to' NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/AoEBRXVlay pic.twitter.com/qZgMWuWVee — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2020

