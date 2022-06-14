"Someone needs to get Tony Khan a f***ing map" - Fans troll AEW President about the newly unveiled All-Atlantic Championship

Tony Khan has been receiving quite a lot of flak online since AEW revealed their All-Atlantic Championship belt. Many took to Twitter to point out that some of the featured countries are not in the Atlantic, despite their flags being featured on the belt.

Currently, there is a tournament to determine the inaugural champion. In the first round, Buddy Matthews (Australia) took on PAC (Brittain). Matthews and PAC put on a highly-praised match, showcasing the best moves each athlete has in his repertoire. Unfortunately for the British star, the 'House of Black' member emerged victorious in the end.

Fans were not entirely supportive of the tournament, as the below-mentioned tweet dug into the title belt's design including non-Atlantic countries.

"Also, if the gimmick supposed Atlantic Ocean adjacent places… someone needs to get Tony Khan a f***ing map. #AEW" - @AboveAverageLLP Tweeted.

The returning Miro (Bulgaria) is set to take on Ethan Page (Canada) during this week's AEW Dynamite. Will All-Ego maintain his composure as he faces God's former-Favorite Champion? Miro is clearly out to regain championship gold, and Page stands in his way of becoming the inaugural champion.

Tony Khan has hand-picked some of the most talented stars on the roster, which could lead to some exciting moments ahead. The tournament is slated to continue within the next few weeks.

Fans took to Twitter to troll Tony Khan for including non-Atlantic countries with his new belt

While fans have not spoken on any issues with the design of the belt, they largely question the inclusion of countries not situated in the Atlantic ocean. Quite a number of fans even harshly criticized Tony Khan for allowing the belt to be made despite its geographical inaccuracies.

WoodyRubs @Woodyrubs Ahhh yes my favorite countries around the Atlantic: China and Japan. Tony Khan needs a intro to geography #AEWDynamite Ahhh yes my favorite countries around the Atlantic: China and Japan. Tony Khan needs a intro to geography #AEWDynamite https://t.co/1tV7AOQQVW

Tiff 💋 @TiffanyLuv24 So who's gonna tell Tony Khan Australia, Japan, China and Bulgaria are not in the Atlantic So who's gonna tell Tony Khan Australia, Japan, China and Bulgaria are not in the Atlantic https://t.co/LGkSK47Xua

My reaction : Tony Khan: "The trios titles are made, I'm just waiting for Omega to comeback to introduce them.AEW: Here's the new All Atlantic Championship.The IWC: "What about the Trios titles? #AEW Dynamite #AEW My reaction : Tony Khan: "The trios titles are made, I'm just waiting for Omega to comeback to introduce them. AEW: Here's the new All Atlantic Championship. The IWC: "What about the Trios titles? #AEWDynamite #AEW My reaction : https://t.co/wrWHKeUV9o

Nick, Obviously @RatedNForNick Since when is Japan an “Atlantic” country, Tiny Khak? And yet, there it is on the new belt that’ll be exclusively defended on Dark Elevation. @TonyKhan is an idiot. Too much booger sugar, too much Adderall. It’s just cringe. Since when is Japan an “Atlantic” country, Tiny Khak? And yet, there it is on the new belt that’ll be exclusively defended on Dark Elevation. @TonyKhan is an idiot. Too much booger sugar, too much Adderall. It’s just cringe. https://t.co/O6C42pz7B8

Khan has not commented on any of the criticism. So fans are currently left without an explanation behind the name of the belt and why it includes non-Atlantic countries. Nevertheless, there still seems to be excitement at the crowning of a new champion at The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

