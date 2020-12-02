Tony Khan on using the "Winter is Coming" tagline for AEW Dynamite

Before the "Winter is Coming" AEW Dynamite special tomorrow night, AEW owner Tony Khan sat down to do a media call earlier this afternoon and covered a variety of topics.

When the subject of how the "Winter is Coming" name came to be, Khan spoke very proudly about how the tag line for the AEW special episode came together.

Tony Khan on how the "Winter is Coming" tagline came to be for the upcoming AEW Dynamite special

During his explanation, AEW owner Tony Khan had a rather amusing revelation, He admitted that he's never actually seen the television show Game of Thrones, in which the tag line originates from.

"I wanted to do a very special episode of Dynamite. I wanted to build a brand special like what we've done with Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, our Anniversary show and have a big monumental Dynamite event. And this was perfect to me. It would say that, you know, it's got this big fight feel it's an epic meaning. I'll be 100% honest with you guys and I hope that doesn't hurt the performance of the show, I've never watched Game of Thrones. I don't know anything about it, but I know Winter is Coming is a huge expression. My mother is obsessed with Game of Thrones. My father from sitting in the room with my mom, he says it. He's not watching, he's working, but he knows what winter is coming is, everyone knows it. It sounds awesome, whether you're a huge fan of the show or not. I just don't have as much time - between Fulham and AEW and the Jags - to watch shows as I used to. So it's hard to get into new ones I find myself watching the same shows when they're on, as I have for 15-20 years. You know, South Park, Always Sunny, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

So, for me, I thought it would be an awesome name, but also what it does is it's the beginning of winter in December, we're into December now. Tomorrow it's true winter's coming for all of us here, and it just feels big. It feels like an epic fight and frankly, with my partnership with Warner Media, there we've got this friendly partner and it's their trademark. They didn't have to let me use it, but they were awesome. I asked permission and they gave me permission to use it, so you can't beat that, and that's why you want to be media partners with a giant company like Warner. They have all these awesome trademarks and all this awesome IP that you can ask them to potentially utilize and cross your fingers that they're gonna let you do it. So there's that. And then there's more ahead in December. I mean Winter is Coming is going to be huge, but I'm also planning a big Christmas event and a big New Year's event. And then Beach Break's ahead. Winter is coming, but there's a lot ahead in the winter, as we are on the road to Revolution. And so that is why."

AEW Dynamite "Winter is Coming" airs Wednesday, December 2nd at 8 PM EST on TNT. It is headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

