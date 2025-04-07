Tony Khan wants 2-time WWE champion to come out of retirement after 20 years for a match against Toni Storm in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan revealed his intentions of booking a blockbuster match. Khan wanted a WWE legend to come out of retirement after two decades to battle his Women's Champion ''Timeless'' Toni Storm.

The legend Tony Khan spoke about was two-time WWE Women's Champion, Wendi Richter. She is a pioneer of women's wrestling and was a top star in The Global Wrestling Juggernaut in the early 1990s.

Moreover, Toni Storm had been calling out the WWE legend on numerous occasions. During the AEW Dynasty Media Scrum, Toni Storm was questioned about the possibility of the match against Wendi Richet. As Storm had done in previous media scrums, she once again called out the former WWE Women's Champion and revealed that she had been asking for the match every day.

"I’ve been asking that question every f*cking day," Toni Storm said.

Tony Khan responded by saying that he would love to see Wendi Richter come out of retirement to wrestle in his company against Toni Storm. However, Khan also revealed that a line-up of challengers is already awaiting their opportunity against the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

"It takes two to tango. I think at any point, if she would love to come in, we would love to have her. That being said, there is a lot of competition lined up, contemporary competition lined up for you, champ."

Toni Storm concluded the conversation by claiming that Wendi Richter had been dodging her for years.

"She's been ducking and dodging me for years, the old tart." [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Toni Storm made a successful title defense at AEW Dynasty 2025

"Timeless" Toni Storm delivered an enthralling showdown at the AEW Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View. She defended her Women's World Title against the dominant newcomer, Megan Bayne who had the upper hand on Storm heading into the match.

Despite that, Bayne's impressive strength and power were unable to dethrone Toni Storm who managed to retain her championship. This continued her record-breaking title reign further.

However, with Tony Khan mentioning that new challengers are awaiting their shot against the former WWE star, it remains to be seen if one of those opponents could be the legendary Wendi Richter herself.

