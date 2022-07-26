AEW President Tony Khan weighs in on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

AEW president Tony Khan has given his honest opinion on what the future will hold for WWE now that Vince McMahon has retired as the company's CEO.

The wrestling world was stunned on July 22, 2022, when news broke that McMahon would be stepping down as the CEO of WWE, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as the co-CEO's of the company.

It also marked the first time in 40 years that someone other than Vince would be in charge of the company, leading WWE into a truly new era for the first time in decades.

The massive shake-up hasn't gone unnoticed by AEW president Tony Khan, who told Steve Fall with NBC Sports Boston that he will be very interested to see what happens next for his biggest competitor.

“I believe there are a lot of great wrestling fans all over the world who are following pro wrestling pretty closely and there has obviously been shake-ups. I definitely followed that promotion [WWE] since I was a small kid, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out in the world of pro wrestling and I’m a big fan of pro wrestling.” [12:40-13:06]

What will the future hold for WWE? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan took a sneaky shot at Vince McMahon upon hearing the news of his retirement

Many people took to Twitter upon hearing the news of Vince McMahon's retirement, with many current and former wrestlers thanking him for his contributions to the business.

However, Tony Khan took a slightly different approach and decided to have a little bit of fun at McMahon's expense by tweeting out that he is now the longest-tenured CEO in wrestling.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you very much to every single person who watches



See you for Friday Night

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW , I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEW onTV!See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT*TONIGHT*! Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV! See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT*TONIGHT*!

"Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I'm grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling." said @TonyKhan.

The tweet got a rather mixed response from fans, but it was clear that it was not meant to be taken seriously.

Do you think Vince McMahon will stay retired? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "NBC Sports Boston" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far