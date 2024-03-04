Tony Khan welcomes 37-year-old former WWE star back to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan welcomed a 37-year-old former WWE star back into the company at the Revolution pay-per-view. The star has been out of action due to neck issues and was last seen in a match against Jon Moxley in June 2022. His return was surprising, to say the least.

The former WWE star is none other than Kyle O'Reilly. The 37-year-old showed up after his best friend Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy to win the AEW International Championship.

After his return, Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome him back with open arms.

“Welcome back @KORcombat! It's great to have Kyle O'Reilly back in @AEW tonight at #AEWRevolution!” wrote Tony Khan.

His return was no doubt a strange one as it was not all rosy. After Strong won the title and was celebrating his win, O'Reilly came out and shook his friend’s hand. Then Mike Bennett took off his shirt to give it to him but he did not wear it and put it on Strong’s shoulders.

Kyle then appeared to whisper something into the champion’s ear before exiting the ring with tears in his eyes. It will be interesting to see what comes of this storyline, as this is a totally new twist.

