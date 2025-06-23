Tony Khan will accept CM Punk back into AEW only under one condition, claims wrestling expert

The conflict between AEW President Tony Khan and CM Punk is well-known in the pro wrestling industry. While The Voice of the Voiceless was a huge draw for the Jacksonville-based company, there were some issues between the two. At All In 2023, things went out of hand when Punk fought Jack Perry backstage. That's when the former AEW World Champion was fired from the company.

After being fired, CM Punk signed with WWE and is currently having a great run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans still talk about the incident that led to these turn of events. On X, a fan recently wrote about how the AEW President would not accept The Second City Saint back in AEW, no matter what.

To this intriguing post, prominent journalist Dave Meltzer replied that Tony Khan could take the former AEW World Champion back into the company if Punk apologizes to him and 'other key people.' However, he also commented that such a situation is unlikely to happen.

"This isn't going to happen but if Punk came to Tony and apologized to him and the other key people, he'd take him back in a heartbeat. But it's not worth debating because it both can't happen and won't," he wrote.

CM Punk makes shocking comments about his AEW run

The Voice of the Voiceless hasn't been sparing AEW from criticism as he constantly takes shots at the promotion and its President.

While speaking at ComplexCon, Punk said that he wasted some matches in AEW and that many don't understand the business of the company.

"No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is... Some people understand the business, and some people don't. I think everybody here [WWE] understands the business," he said.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk ever returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Currently, he is aiming to take the Undisputed WWE Title from John Cena at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

