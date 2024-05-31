Tony Khan will accept unfavorable new deal for AEW, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Tony Khan may not be happy with a certain aspect of AEW's future, a veteran believes he would still go along with a new deal. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has also commented on the matter.

As Tony Khan's five-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is nearing its end, discussions about its renewal have already started making the rounds. However, a recent report has claimed that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's current offer was not to Tony's liking. Veteran journalist Bill Apter, for one, does not think it matters anyway.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"[Tony] Khan wants to stay with Warner Brothers. And they have made him an offer. The reports, allegedly, say that he is not happy with it. But I think whatever the story is, he is gonna live with whatever they have for him.'' [1:16 onwards]

Trending

You can check out the full video here:

WWE Hall of Famer also agrees with Bill Apter about the future of AEW

According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the new unfavorable deal may just be WBD attempting to get a deal finalized that is more favorable to them instead of simply trying to deprive AEW.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long explained his thoughts.

"I would agree with Bill. Maybe he [Tony Khan] is not happy with it. But you know what I mean? There's a lot of TV and valuable time right there that you know he could lose. I mean, I think that sometimes these guys just play with each other. You know, they're just, well, let's see; maybe I can get more. And they [WBD] all already know that they [AEW] are gonna accept that same deal. I think it's just business,'' Long said. [1:33 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, only time will tell what Tony Khan's next move will be regarding AEW.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback