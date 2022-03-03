"I am very interested in it" - Tony Khan will consider new AEW Championship when Kenny Omega returns

AEW's exponential growth has seen a litany of high-caliber wrestlers declare themselves as All-Elite. With this roster depth, competition is rife, and as such, talent band together to form alliances to further their prospects.

The likes of Adam Cole, Brodie Lee and the Young Bucks have found success in AEW as part of a larger collective group. But even with the depth of factions and trios in the promotion, there remains no grand prize for their exploits.

Tony Khan had the chance to address the introduction of trios titles during the latest AEW media call. Luckily for fans of the idea, Tony confirmed that he would be interested in bringing them into the fold.

"I definitely think it's something that there's a lot of interest in, I've seen that and we have a lot of great trios here. I am very interested in it, I'll be 100% honest with you, I'm much more receptive to doing it when Kenny Omega's back because I think that is going to happen and when Kenny Omega is back I think the trios division is that much stronger." (31:28-31:57)

TK admitted it would be something he'd instead look at when former world champion Kenny Omega makes his return. The belief is Kenny would form a trio with the Young Bucks as he has before, perhaps playing into the Elite-Undisputed Era power struggle.

"We could do a great tournament now and have a great trios division but I think he would make it that much stronger and I have so much respect for him and I think he was such a great world champion for us, and I think we could have, by far, the best trios division anybody could put together with how strong our roster is and how many trios are already together and I would love for Kenny Omega to be a part of it." (31:57-32:24)

Does AEW need a trios titles?

Championships provide a purpose for competition. As such, AEW at present has introduced a world and secondary titles for their men's and women's divisions. The company also has a set of tag titles for the men.

Despite an emphasis on trios competition, we are yet to see a championship introduced for teams to challenge for. Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews are the latest names to form a trinity, joining their rivals Death Triangle and factions like the AHFO, Dark Order, Best Friends and the Elite.

All of the previously mentioned names and more could easily benefit from the introduction of trio titles, whilst also providing a welcome addition to future programming.

