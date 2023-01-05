"TONY KHAN YOU ARE EVIL" - Wrestling fans divided over major title win on AEW Dynamite 

The main event on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a match between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. Following the result of the match, the wrestling world was upset with the CEO and head booker Tony Khan's booking plans.
Last week, after Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow, Darby Allin came out and confronted the self-proclaimed King of Television. Thus, a match was made official between the two for the title.
The match kicked off hot as Darby Allin rushed in, ready for the battle. Joe walked out and put his hands on one of Allin's friends, which provoked him. A brawl broke out between the two outside the ring. After a good back-and-forth, Darby hit two Coffin Dropped and picked up the win.
Fans were stunned by the finish and were unhappy to see Samoa Joe lose the title so soon.
"I hate the 'direction' the TNT title goes with….and people wonder nobody gives a sh*t about it…" one fan wrote.
People were upset that Joe defeated Wardlow quite comfortably but lost to a much smaller person.
"joe beat tf outta wardlow and weeks later joe gets his a** beat by a 135lb darby allen….. do better @AEW," a fan tweeted.
The wrestling world also appreciated Darby Allin for becoming a two-time TNT Champion and was looking forward to his reign.
Following the win, Sting walked out and hugged his tag team partner as AEW Dynamite came to a close.
