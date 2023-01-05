Create

"TONY KHAN YOU ARE EVIL" - Wrestling fans divided over major title win on AEW Dynamite 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jan 05, 2023 05:10 PM IST
AEW President, CEO and head booker Tony Khan.
AEW President, CEO and head booker Tony Khan.

The main event on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a match between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. Following the result of the match, the wrestling world was upset with the CEO and head booker Tony Khan's booking plans.

Last week, after Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow, Darby Allin came out and confronted the self-proclaimed King of Television. Thus, a match was made official between the two for the title.

The match kicked off hot as Darby Allin rushed in, ready for the battle. Joe walked out and put his hands on one of Allin's friends, which provoked him. A brawl broke out between the two outside the ring. After a good back-and-forth, Darby hit two Coffin Dropped and picked up the win.

#AndNEW!!! @DarbyAllin is now a TWO TIME TNT Champion!What a moment to cap off an incredible first #AEWDynamite of 2023 here on TBS! https://t.co/Hk0NzWNSm0

Fans were stunned by the finish and were unhappy to see Samoa Joe lose the title so soon.

BOOKING TAKESHITA VS DANIELSON FOR NEXT WEEK AND THEN MAKING ME WATCH DARBY ALLIN. TONY KHAN YOU ARE EVIL
"I hate the 'direction' the TNT title goes with….and people wonder nobody gives a sh*t about it…" one fan wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

tony khan you will pay for letting DARBY ALLIN have this moment!!!
@AEW @DarbyAllin Why, why take the title off of Joe when he was doing such a great job making it relevant again. Now its going back to meaning nothing.
@Sting @AEW Worst move ever lmao you suck joe 🤣
@AEW @DarbyAllin No disrespect to Darbs but i was really liking the King Of TV gimmick

People were upset that Joe defeated Wardlow quite comfortably but lost to a much smaller person.

tony khan you will pay for the crime of not letting wardlow be the one to dethrone joe
"joe beat tf outta wardlow and weeks later joe gets his a** beat by a 135lb darby allen….. do better @AEW," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

The wrestling world also appreciated Darby Allin for becoming a two-time TNT Champion and was looking forward to his reign.

@AEW @DarbyAllin That was a Great Match 🔥Congratulations to Darby Allin for once again becoming the TNT Champion 👍👍🙏
@AEW @DarbyAllin CONGRATULATIONS DARBY IS THE NEW CHAMPION BELT 🙌🏻🏆 https://t.co/AtLDey1mKP
@AEW @DarbyAllin https://t.co/ZMQfBByUpj
@AEW @DarbyAllin Glad Darby won cuz his first run ruled 👏 https://t.co/HE0FTMqEht
@AEW @DarbyAllin https://t.co/gWAAHiVNjL
@Sting GOOD FOR HIM!!! kid is deserving as hell

Following the win, Sting walked out and hugged his tag team partner as AEW Dynamite came to a close.

Do you think Allin winning the title on AEW Dynamite was the right decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video

A lot of things changed for WWE in 2022. Here are the best and worst things about WWE in 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...