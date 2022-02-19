×
"Two completely different things"- AEW star compares working in Vince McMahon's WWE to the Indies

Tony Nese listed the difference between WWE and working for the indies
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Working in WWE for Vince McMahon is no small feat. For AEW star Tony Nese, he only learned that when he started working for the company.

Tony Nese worked on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2016. He became an integral part of 205 Live, lifting the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He even feuded with the current AEW tag team, 2point0, alongside Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The Premier Athlete was later released by WWE in 2021.

pic.twitter.com/a4KbZXBD2nWhat a happy day!I won from former cruiserweight champion Tony Nese!I'm still excited now.I can't wait for the next match!#205live #WWE

Speaking to Wrestling Headlines, Tony Nese said the following:

“At the time, yes,” Nese said. “I definitely think I did, until you actually go into WWE and you started to realize ‘oh man, there’s a whole nother world to learn.’ Because honestly, independent wrestling and TV wrestling are two completely different things. And you know, you’ll hear that from almost anyone who’s been through the system. So that’s why that’s another thing." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tony Nese believes AEW is improving as a television show

TONIGHT #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK w/ a SPECIAL START TIME 7:00pm ET/ 4:00pm PT on @tntdrama!-@trentylocks v @JayWhiteNZ-Face Of The Revolution Ladder Qualifier Match @lucha_angel1 v @TrueWillieHobbs-@adamcolepro v #DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance-@serenadeeb’s 5 Min Rookie Challenge https://t.co/Asc9lZSJhz

AEW being on TNT before - and moving over to TBS now - makes it only the second wrestling company in the United States with a major television deal. According to Tony Nese, the company is still learning how to portray itself as a television show, rather than like an independent wrestling event.

“It’s always very funny to me because it’s hard to compare. I understand from a fan standpoint, it’s all the same. But to a wrestler who does it, it’s really hard to compare like an indie wrestler or an indie promotion and something like WWE and even now, with AEW becoming more prominent on television. You can tell they’re kind of learning more and more the television aspect of it rather than just the large live event."

Tony Nese joined All Elite Wrestling many months back. He was a regular feature on Dark, before challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. The former WWE Superstar came up just short, but his eyes have been on the gold regardless.

Nese is a highly talented performer and hopefully Tony Khan can find a place for him on his televised shows in some mid-card feud.

What do you think the future holds for Tony Nese in All Elite Wrestling? Could he possibly become TNT Champion someday? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
