"It was WrestleMania weekend" – AEW star names Buddy Murphy clash as favorite WWE match

Buddy Murphy had a memorable match against AEW star Tony Nese during WrestleMania week. The match ranks as The Premier Athlete's favorite in WWE.

Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy were 205 Live stalwarts during their time in WWE. They had several excellent matches against a variety of opposition. Buddy Murphy eventually made it to the main roster.

While speaking to Wrestling Headlines, the AEW star said the following:

"I’d have to put the second Buddy Murphy match up there. We pulled the best out of each other. This was again, for anyone who doesn’t know, it’s the two days after Wrestlemania. This was in Barclays. That’s the thing, the whole environment, the fact that it was WrestleMania weekend. Not only that, but like, we were the last possible wrestling that everyone was going to watch after such a long week. Listen, I’ll say it…we were the least over guys because we were just the least presented. Also, everyone has seen everyone that they paid their money to see at this point…now we’re just creating content for television. We thought we need to just kind of figure out a way to try to capture these people for one last hour or last 20 minutes because we thought we were going to be up against a very tough thing." (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

AEW's Tony Nese credited Buddy Murphy further

Tony Nese showered more praise on the Australian star, crediting Buddy Murphy for having a great aura around him:

"Honestly…credit to Buddy. He definitely is…he’s he’s got a great aura around him. People are very interested in him when they see him. So that definitely helped a lot. And yeah, like it just it felt so good that by the end of that night when we were just getting a reaction that Even 205 doesn’t normally get. So after all of that, that weekend, and we still got that reaction like that goes down is one of the most special moments for me."

Buddy Murphy is rumored to be joining AEW soon. Malakai Black has been teasing his inclusion in the House of Black for numerous weeks. Should the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion join AEW, we could have the chance to see Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy battle once again, this time in an AEW ring.

