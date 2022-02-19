"Almost no one knows this"- Tony Nese wants to re-form tag team with former WWE star in AEW 

Tony Nese has been in AEW for some time. He's also been working on the indies as a singles star. However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion would like to reunite with former partner Trent Beretta and form a tag team in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Nese and Trent Beretta have a lot of history together. In 2007, they teamed up as Plazma and Maverick. Then in 2013 through to 2014, they worked together as the Premium Athlete Brand.

Speaking to Wrestling Headlines, Tony Nese said the following:

“A good one I would love to do again is Trent Beretta,” Nese said. “Almost no one knows this, me and Trent Beretta were a tag team before he went to WWE. He was Plasma and I was Maverick. I don’t know why. And we were actually called, believe it or not, ‘The Dudebusters.’ Then he went to WWE and then I remember him, like, debuting on TV with Caylen Croft and they come out to the name ‘Dudebusters’ and I just texted him, like ‘bro, what the hell?’" (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tony Nese and Trent Beretta used to watch Hardy Boyz tapes together

Tony Nese and Trent Beretta were successful as a team, but also became fast friends. Nese spoke further about his history with Trent Beretta, noting that they had similar styles and interests:

“So we teamed up for a while, but he was probably one of the first people I clicked with as a tag team. We kind of had the same style and the same ideas and the same, you know, we loved watching the same stuff, studying the same stuff. Because we kind of trained together." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The two would study wrestling tapes together, and took interest in the matches of Jeff and Matt Hardy:

"He started a little bit earlier than me, and then when I started training we kind of linked up and I would always go to his house and we’d watch like Hardy Boyz tapes and stuff like that. Yeah, we watched all that stuff, so he would be fun to partner up with again.”

With both men now in AEW, we could potentially see them work together for the first time in nearly a decade. Trent has already brought back Roppongi Vice in AEW alongside Rocky Romero, so perhaps Tony Khan could give Nese the chance to reunite with his longtime friend as well.

