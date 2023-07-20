"Tony, next time hit our music!" - Miffed AEW star blasts management during Blood & Guts 2023

An irate AEW star blasted Tony Khan during the Blood & Guts event. The star in question is Dax Harwood.

Tonight on the Blood & Guts special edition of AEW Dynamite, the finals of the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Eliminator took place. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia wrestled bitter enemies turned best friends, Adam Cole and the world champion MJF.

Just as the match was about to begin, The Salt of the Earth and Garcia had a Dance-off. Cole also stepped in to join the dance, and after he showed off his moves, MJF decided to stop him. The members of The Jericho Appreciation Society decided to jump their opponents, and the match began.

After some heavy back and forth, Cole and Friedman won after hitting the Double Clothesline. There was a slight tension between the winning team, but things calmed down.

As the duo was celebrating, the current World Tag Team Champions FTR walked out to have a face-off against their next challengers.

As FTR left, the production played Adam Cole and MJF's theme song, which Dax Harwood disliked. He demanded that Tony Khan and the production team play his team's theme song as they are the reigning champions.

"Tony, next time hit our music! Hit our damn music! We're the champs!" Dax Harwood said.

After winning the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, AEW World Champion MJF now has the opportunity to become a double champion in All Elite wrestling.

Would you like to see Cole and The Salt of the Earth win the AEW Tag Team Titles too? Let us know in the comments section below.